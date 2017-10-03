Discover 10 of The Best Sonoma Wineries As Voted By Vivino Users

By Joel Anthony Caruso · September 28th, 2017

Best Sonoma Wineries

Sonoma County, California, is home to more than 425 wineries as well as an abundance of parks, Redwood forests, and miles of gorgeous Pacific coastline—making it a prime destination for California natives and tourists alike looking to visit the best Sonoma wineries.

Pinot Noir and Chardonnay are the running theme here, with Cabernet Sauvignon, Merlot, and Zinfandel providing solid back-up. Sonoma County wineries rival many of the world’s most acclaimed wine regions—both in terms of beauty and the quality of wines produced. But because Sonoma County shares a geographic border with California’s well known Napa Valley, it’s sometimes eclipsed by its neighbor’s worldwide popularity. The region is quite large—comprised of 17 appellations spanning 47 miles—each with its own climate and geography that impact the wines. With so many amazing wineries, it can be overwhelming to narrow down the list of those to visit. Don’t worry: we’ve used Vivino’s exclusive wine ratings to bring you 10 of our community’s favorite Sonoma County producers, whose wineries you should definitely visit!



1. Littorai – 4.2 Stars

Ted Lemon is considered by winemakers, as well as wine drinkers around the world, to be the Godfather of Sonoma wine-making. After his years training in Burgundy, Lemon founded Littorai in 1993 with his wife Heidi and since then his wine-making has set an unprecedented standard of elegance and poise for Sonoma wines across the board. Littorai wines may be the hardest on this list to get your hands on, and for a good reason; they don’t make a lot. The winery was built in 2008 and is on a 30 acre biodynamic farm. It is roughly eight miles from the Pacific Ocean, between Sebastopol and Freestone, and offers an extensive tour of the biodynamic farm and an intimate tasting experience featuring rare bottlings, and current releases.

Tours and tastings by appointment only. Visit www.littorai.com or call 1-707-823-9586 for more information.

My Top Pick: Littorai Cerise Vineyard Pinot Noir

2. Sojourn Cellars – 4.2 Stars

Sojourn Cellars was founded in 2001 by tennis buddies Craig Haserot and Erich Bradley. The family-owned winery sources Chardonnay, Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon from celebrated vineyards in both Sonoma and Napa Counties, and helps direct farming operations to assure that the grapes are produced using world-class growing techniques. Sojourn consistently produces highly rated Vivino wines with a hands-off winemaking style that showcases the character and personality of individual vineyard sources.

Sojourn welcomes parties of six or fewer to enjoy a comparative tasting in the comfort of their downtown Sonoma tasting salon. Tastings by appointment only. Email salon@sojourncellars.com or call 1-707-933-9753 for reservations. Visit www.sojourncellars.com for more information.

My Top Pick: Sojourn Cellars Gap’s Crown Vineyard Pinot Noir

3. Lynmar Estates – 4.3 Stars

Lynmar is situated on a stunning piece of property in Sebastopol, in the heart of the Russian River Valley. This vineyard boasts a beautiful patio with impressive suspended umbrellas and a gorgeous and picturesque garden. Lynmar produces incredible quality Pinot Noir and Chardonnay wines and sustainable farming is the core of Lynmar’s wine-making philosophy. Here you’ll find myriad tasting options to choose from as well as seasonal wine and food experiences. You can take a self-guided tour of the gardens at your leisure, or linger on the terrace to soak in gorgeous views.

Tastings by appointment only. Visit lynmarestate.com or call 1-707-829-3374 for more information.

My Top Pick: Lynmar Estates Rosé of Pinot Noir

4. Bacigalupi – 4.3 Stars

Family run Bacigalupi has quite a history in the area. Have you ever heard of the famous Paris Wine Tasting of 1976? Chateau Montelena’s 1973 Chardonnay was one of the first two California wines to ever beat French wine in a blind tasting, and it was done using at least 14 tons of Bacigalupi fruit. The winery offers a $20 dollar flight they will refund with a two-bottle purchase. Even better, they have their famous “Baci Board” featuring an assortment of local fruits, nuts, cheeses, and sweets. For those looking for a more intimate affair, they also offer the Baci Board for groups with a picnic table nestled beneath the trees in their country-home-like setting.

Bacigalupi is open to the public. Visit bacigalupivineyards.com or call 1-707-473-0115 for more information.

My Top Pick: Bacigalupi Rosé of Pinot Noir

5. Benovia – 4.3 Stars

Depending on whom you ask, you might find the best quality for your money here (although some would argue that’s all of Sonoma County when compared to the Napa Valley.) Here, the Chardonnays drink better than some of the great, astronomically expensive French offerings, and their Zinfandel shows elegance and a deft hand in the vineyard and cellar. Thanks to Winemaker Mike Sullivan and his team, Benovia offers a bevy of fun events throughout the year as well as daily private appointments.

Tastings by appointment only. Visit benoviawinery.com or call 1-707-921-1040 for same-day appointments when available or for more information.

My Top Pick: Benovia Zinfandel

6. Walt – 4.2 Stars

At Walt, you step into a tasting room rich with Sonoma County history and get the feel of an art gallery. A number of tasting options are available here, including the standard tasting, featuring current releases of Chardonnay and Pinot Noir. There’s also the special “Root 101” tasting, which features Walt’s single vineyard offerings paired with a selection of seasonal bites prepared by acclaimed Sonoma County eatery, the girl & the fig. Here you will find many of the finer things Sonoma County has to offer with events like “Chardonnay & Caviar”, which includes all three of Walt’s Chardonnays and an option of trout, bowfin, or Osetra caviar. There’s also the “Lobster Feed”, which takes you on a morning walk through Bob’s Ranch to get acquainted with life in the vineyard. As you walk, you’ll work up an appetite for the crab boil that follows.

Walt is open to the public seven days a week from 11am – 6pm, call ahead for groups of six or more to reserve a spot for the Root 101 tasting or any special events. Visit www.waltwines.com for more information.

My Top Pick: Walt La Brisa Pinot Noir

7. Donum – 4.3 Stars

Three European friends headed to Sonoma County with the intention of producing the finest quality Pinot Noir and Chardonnay as part of their ultimate Pinot project, which is based on what they call the “Burgundian Model.” With a penchant for excellence and a passion for art, the three partners have created a space that honors both the heritage of Burgundy and art far beyond what’s in the glass. Donum produces only single-vineyard, estate wines from vineyards in Carneros, Russian River Valley, and Anderson Valley. Their website and tasting room honors dozens of artists and their sculptures.

Tastings by appointment only. Email info@thedonumestate.com or call 707-939-2290 for reservations. Visit www.thedonumestate.com for more information.

My Top Pick: Donum Russian River Estate Pinot Noir

8. Patz & Hall – 4.2 Stars

Since its founding in 1988, Patz & Hall has been one of the most recognizable names in wine production in Sonoma County. Featuring acclaimed Chardonnay and Pinot Noir that has seen numerous accolades over the years, Patz &Hall offers a gorgeous tasting experience in their “Sonoma House”, located just minutes from downtown Sonoma. There, you can choose from the standard tasting or you can opt for the “Salon Experience”, which includes six premier wines paired with locally-sourced food.

For reservations or inquiries, please phone the Sonoma House Concierge at 707-931-2440 or email info@patzhall.com. Visit www.patzhall.com for more information.

My Top Pick: Patz & Hall Jenkins Ranch

9. Hawkes – 4.2 Stars

Cabernet lovers need look no further. Hawkes started making wine in 2002, but prior to that they were growing and selling Cabernet Sauvignon grapes for more than 40 years to some of the most prestigious Cabernet Sauvignon producers ever to come out of California. It was only a matter of time before they started making their own world-class Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon. You can either immerse yourself in the vineyards of Alexander Valley at the Healdsburg property, or you can drop into the tasting room in downtown Sonoma, both offer a variety of tasting experiences.

Open to the public 10am – 5pm. Private vineyard tastings and groups of seven or more by appointment only. Visit www.hawkeswine.com for more information.

My Top Pick: Hawkes Alexander Valley Cabernet Sauvignon 2012

10. Peay – 4.2 Stars

Nick Peay and his brother Andy bought land in Sonoma County on the coast in 1996, and in 2001 a talented winemaker named Vanessa Wong came on board, garnering experience from many great wineries including the famed Lafite Rothschild in Bordeaux. This young family trio has created a lasting legacy of Sonoma Coast standard for wine. The property sits on a ridge high above the Pacific nestled in green mountains and visiting is a truly personal experience. With a small team, tours can be tricky to land but they do have events that are open to the public including open houses which are complimentary. Additionally, by becoming a member of the winery and purchasing your first bottle, you are eligible to book a private tour with the family on their breathtaking property.

Tours and tastings by appointment only. Email Jenn@peayvineyards.com for reservation details. Visit peayvineyards.com for more information.

My Top Pick: Peay Les Titans Syrah 2014

Vivino and KPIX have teamed up to showcase Women in Wine.

For more information on their wines and others, visit Vivino.

Sponsored Content Provided By Vivino

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.