Las Vegas Shooter’s Girlfriend Arrives At LAX

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The Las Vegas shooter’s girlfriend arrived at Los Angeles International Airport Tuesday night and will be taken by authorities for what is expected to be intense questioning, according to law enforcement sources.

Investigators are taking a harder look at Marilou Danley and what she might have known about the attack at a country music festival Sunday, with Clark County Sheriff Joseph Lombardo naming her a “person of interest” and saying the FBI is bringing her back to the U.S. for questioning.

Police body camera footage from the shooting was also released Tuesday.

Danley, 62, was out the country at the time of the shooting and in the Philippines on Tuesday.

“We anticipate some information from her shortly,” Lombardo said.

The high-stakes gambler and retired accountant who opened fire on the concertgoers, killing 59, and then taking his own life, had transferred $100,000 to the Philippines in the days before the attack, a U.S. official said.