Potrero Hill Man Wakes Up To Guns Pointed At Him In Home Invasion

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man woke up Monday morning to guns pointed at him during a home invasion robbery in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to police.

The robbery was reported at about 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 43-year-old victim said he woke up to three suspects pointing guns at him. The suspects attacked the victim while three other suspects ransacked the house, stealing a laptop, game console, camera, pistol, rifle, shotgun, printer, guitar and other items, police said.

The suspects fled and remain at large Tuesday. Detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available from police.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

