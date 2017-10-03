Potrero Hill Man Wakes Up To Guns Pointed At Him In Home Invasion

Filed Under: Home invasion, Home Invasion Robbery, Potrero Hill, Robbery, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – A man woke up Monday morning to guns pointed at him during a home invasion robbery in San Francisco’s Potrero Hill neighborhood, according to police.

The robbery was reported at about 5:30 a.m. in the 1200 block of Pennsylvania Avenue.

The 43-year-old victim said he woke up to three suspects pointing guns at him. The suspects attacked the victim while three other suspects ransacked the house, stealing a laptop, game console, camera, pistol, rifle, shotgun, printer, guitar and other items, police said.

The suspects fled and remain at large Tuesday. Detailed descriptions of them were not immediately available from police.

The victim was taken to a hospital to be treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening, police said.

Anyone with information about the case is encouraged to call the Police Department’s anonymous tip line at (415) 575-4444 or to send a tip by text message to TIP411 with “SFPD” in the message.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch