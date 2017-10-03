Wife Of SFPD Officer Killed In Las Vegas Massacre

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – The wife of a San Francisco police officer was among those who were killed in a mass shooting at a country music festival in Las Vegas where more than 50 people died.
“It’s with a heavy heart and deep sorrow, Stacee Etcheber has passed away,” Al Etcheber, Stacee’s brother-in-law, said in a statement posted early Tuesday morning on Facebook. “Please pray for our family during this difficult time. She leaves behind two adoring beautiful children and an amazing husband.”
Stacee Etcheber was attending the festival with her husband, Officer Vinnie Etcheber, when a gunman fired into the crowd from a hotel room at the neighboring Mandalay Bay resort late Sunday night.
According to a statement from the San Francisco Police Officers’ Association, Officer Etcheber told his wife to run from the scene while he aided wounded victims.
Stacee Etcheber, who did not have her cellphone and ID with her, was unaccounted for through Monday night.
As of early Tuesday morning, 59 people were killed in the shooting and more than 500 people were injured.