Tech Exec Relents, Opens Public Access To Martins Beach Near Half Moon Bay

HALF MOON BAY (CBS SF) — After nearly 10 years, it appears Bay Area surfers and beach enthusiasts have finally won the battle over access to Martins Beach on the Peninsula.

The tech billionaire who owns the surrounding land was ordered to unlock the public access gate or face daily fines.

Tuesday, the gate on the access road to the beach near Half Moon Bay was wide open, giving the public unfettered access to the beach.

That’s been the subject of a long and ongoing legal battle with the property’s owner Silicon Valley executive Vinod Khosla.

“You ask, why access to Martins Beach is important?” said Surfrider Foundation past president Robert Caughlan. “I say for the same reason access is important to Yosemite. It’s a California treasure.”

Khosla bought the property in 2008, and shortly after installed a gate and posted “Private Property” and “No Trepassing” signs.

After years of trying to negotiate a settlement, the California Coasta Commission sent a letter ordering him to cease and desist any unauthorized interference with the public’s use of the beach or face heavy fines – up to $11,250 per violation per day.

“As surfers and as wildlife enthusiasts, it’s important for us to have access,” said surfer Brett Hedleston. “To be able to get down to the beach, to check the coastline, check the waves, check the beauty of it.”

We reached out to the law firm representing Mr. Khosla., but they had no comment.

The coastal commission said the gate being open is progress, but concern remains over the hours and consistency of access.

“1,100 miles of coast in California belongs to the public,” said Caughlan. “It’s not good enough to be able to just walk along the sand at the tide line. You have to have access.”

Khosla’s right to bar the public from the beach is also being challenged politically. A bill passed by the legislature recently would allow the state to take a public easement over the road by eminent domain.

Gov. Jerry Brown has until Oct. 15 to act on SB 42.