UC Police Release Video Images Of Student Beating Suspects

BERKELEY (CBS SF) — UC Berkeley Campus police have released a video of the suspects wanted in an aggravated assault that left a student unconscious early Sunday morning.
Police said officers got a call at 12:39 a.m. from witnesses regarding an alleged assault at Unit 3, a residence hall at 2400 Durant Ave.
The victim got into an argument with three other men and the men allegedly beat the victim, who lost consciousness and was taken to a hospital. He has since been released from the hospital.
The suspects walked away on Durant Avenue and officers looked for them but were unsuccessful.
One suspect was dressed in all black. Police said another suspect was wearing a red hat, a white shirt and blue jeans. A third suspect was wearing a plaid shirt and white shoes.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact campus police at (510) 642-0472 or (510) 642-6760.