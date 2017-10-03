Yahoo Now Admits 2013 Breach Affected All 3 Billion Accounts

Filed Under: Security Breach, Yahoo

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — Yahoo admitted Tuesday that a security breach in 2013 affected all three billion accounts, triple the number originally reported.

According to a statement by Verizon, which acquired Yahoo earlier this year, “the company recently obtained new intelligence and now believes, following an investigation with the assistance of outside forensic experts, that all Yahoo user accounts were affected by the August 2013 theft.”

Last year, the Sunnyvale-based internet company said one billion user accounts were impacted. At the time of the previous disclosure, Yahoo said stolen information may have included names, email address, phone numbers and birthdates, along with security questions and answers.

Yahoo said it would notify the additional affected user accounts.

A separate hack of Yahoo in 2014 impacted at least 500 million users. In that breach, the company said email addresses, birth dates, answers to security questions and other personal information may have been stolen.

Earlier this year, the Department of Justice indicted two Russian intelligence agents and two hackers in connection with the 2014 breach.

