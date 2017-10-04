Challenging Wednesday Morning Commute For BART Riders

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A litany of problems slowed the morning commute for BART riders Wednesday as equipment failures and a person running on the catwalk between stations under in San Francisco triggered major delays.
BART spokeswoman Alicia Trost said the issues all plagued the system at 7:30 a.m.
A car with a malfunctioning door was taken out of service at BART’s Montgomery Street station. Across the San Francisco Bay, a train had a propulsion failure and was different to clear.
Lastly, Trost said an unstable person was running on the underground catwalk between stations and was finally detained by BART police.
Trains were moving again as of shortly before 7:45 a.m. and the system began the process of recovering but there were still minor delays.
