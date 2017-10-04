Highway 1 Bridge Damaged By Landslide In Big Sur Set To Reopen

Filed Under: Big Sur, Highway 1, Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge

BIG SUR, Calif. (AP) — A Big Sur-area bridge that was closed when landslides cut off the Central California wilderness area is scheduled to reopen next week.

The California Department of Transportation says the new Pfeiffer Canyon Bridge on Highway 1 will reopen on Friday the 13th.

Caltrans says crews working around the clock completed the work in months instead of years.

The $24 million bridge replaces one that was damaged by a slide eight months ago. That bridge was demolished in March.

Highway 1 remains blocked some 30 miles to the south by another slide a quarter-mile long. A new road is being built atop the Mud Creek slide area at a cost of $40 million. It’s expected to open next summer.

Meanwhile, a hiking trail serves as a footpath into the Big Sur area.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch