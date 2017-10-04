Woman Who Grew Up In San Jose Dies In Las Vegas Massacre

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – One of the victims of Sunday night’s deadly mass shooting in Las Vegas, Nevada has been identified as a graduate of Independence High School in San Jose, according to the East Side Union High School District.

Michelle Vo graduated in 2003. She was active in the school’s performing arts department and served as the student body vice president, Superintendent Chris Funk.

“Michelle is remembered fondly by staff who knew her and are shocked by this tragedy,” Funk said. “Our condolences go out to Michelle’s family and friends, as well as the families and friends of the many victims who lost their lives.”

Vo worked for the New York Life Insurance Company, according to the LAX Chamber of Commerce – where she was also a member, chamber officials said.

At least 59 people died and more than 500 suffered injuries when 64-year-old Stephen Craig Paddock allegedly opened fire Sunday night, targeting roughly 22,000 people attending the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from a suite on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay hotel.

LAS VEGAS MASSACRE: Continuing Coverage

Paddock was already deceased when a SWAT team breached the door to his room, Las Vegas police said.

Another Bay Area woman, Stacee Etcheber of Novato, was also killed in the Las Vegas massacre. Etcheber was attending the festival with her husband, an officer with the San Francisco Police Department, when the gunman opened fire.

Etcheber is survived by her husband and her two children.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Bay City News Service contributed to this report.