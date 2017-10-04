New California Law May Lead To Fewer Spikes In Utility Bills

Filed Under: Jerry Hill, Power Bills, State Sen. Jerry Hill, Utility Bills

KCBS_740

SACRAMENTO (KCBS) – A bill just signed by Gov. Jerry Brown will help California utility customers avoid unpleasant surprises in their monthly bills.

State Sen. Jerry Hill (D-San Mateo County) said the legislation he authored spreads the cost of gas and electricity out over a longer period of time.

“It more evenly spreads the cost around. And at the end of the day, it should reduce the cost because people will be put into a tier,” Hill told KCBS “They will jump from Tier 1 to Tier 2 at a later time, so you can use more energy before you jump into that more expensive, that higher rate of Tier 2.”

The law, which takes effect at the first of the year, will also provide a warning to customers whose energy use is creeping up, giving them the option of cutting back in order to avoid extra charges.

Utility customers also be able to check their usage rates online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch