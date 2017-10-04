One Dead, 5 Injured In Horrific Highway 4 Crash

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 22-year-old Discovery Bay woman was killed and four other people were injured in a crash involving several vehicles on westbound state Highway 4 in Pittsburg Wednesday morning, a California Highway Patrol spokesman said.

CHP Officer Brandon Correia said the fatal crash was reported at 8:01 a.m. on westbound Highway 4 just west of the Railroad Avenue overcrossing.

Traffic had slowed down because of an earlier collision between a motorcycle and sedan, causing a Chevrolet Tahoe to rear-end a Nissan Versa driven by the 22-year-old woman, Correia said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while her passenger was taken to a hospital with injuries considered major but not life-threatening.

The Tahoe had a mother, father and child inside and all three were also hospitalized. The child, believed to be between 10 and 13 years old, was taken as a precautionary measure, Correia said.

At least five other vehicles collided behind the Versa and Tahoe, but no other injuries were reported in those vehicles.

The crash prompted the closure of the three right lanes of westbound Highway 4 for about three hours. The lanes reopened as of 11 a.m.