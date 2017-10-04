Teens Arrested For Fatal Shooting In Pittsburg Last Month

PITTSBURG (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old man and a juvenile were arrested Friday on suspicion of a fatal shooting in Pittsburg last month, police said Wednesday.

Juan Munoz and the juvenile were arrested following the shooting that left 20-year-old Jose Escobedo-Ortega dead on Sept. 24.

Police found Escobedo-Ortega at about 7 p.m. that day in the eastern portion of Pittsburg’s City Park near East 17th Street and Railroad Avenue. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Detectives were able to determine Escobedo-Ortega and the shooting suspect knew each other and had confrontations in the past. They were able to locate witnesses and reviewed video surveillance to aid in the investigation, police said.

Investigators obtained a warrant for the arrests of Munoz and the juvenile, whose name is not being released, and took them into custody early Friday morning in the 100 block of Jimno Avenue and the 100 block of Davi Avenue.

Along with arresting the pair, detectives also located the firearm they believe was used in the shooting.

No other information about the case was immediately released by police.

