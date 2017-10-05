Canadian Snowbirds, Blue Angels Buzz San Francisco Skies

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — The city’s annual Fleet Week got off to a roaring start Thursday with a practice flyover by the Royal Canadian Air Force’s Snowbirds precision flying team.

For nearly an hour, the jets went through their paces over the San Francisco Bay, capturing the attention of a lunch hour crowd along the city’d Embarcadero.

The squadron, based near Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, consists of 11 Canadair CT-114 Tutor jets and has a long history of flying in air shows.

The main attraction of the annual Fleet Week airshow — the Blue Angels — took to the Bay Area skies after the Canadians finished their practice.

The Angels have been delighting local fans for several years as a mainstay of Fleet Week and their Thursday practice day when they roar over San Francisco neighborhoods is highly anticipated.

Here’s a schedule of this week’s airshows.

  • Friday, October 6, 2017
    Fleet Week Air Show: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green
    12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
  • Saturday, October 7, 2017
    Fleet Week Air Show: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green
    12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
  • Sunday, October 8, 2017
    Fleet Week Air Show: The United Airlines Festival Center on Marina Green
    12:00 pm – 4:00 pm
