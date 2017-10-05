Carlos Santana Donates $100K To Mexico Earthquake Relief For Kids

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Music legend Carlos Santana has donated $100,000 to benefit earthquake relief for the children of Mexico.

Carlos Santana (credit: Maria Ives for Radio.com)

Santana revealed the generous donation via his official Facebook page:

“Following three recent devastating earthquakes in Mexico, I am making a $100,000 donation through The Milagro Foundation to support Save the Children’s relief and recovery efforts to help children and families in Mexico,” the guitarist wrote.

“Our brothers and sisters in Mexico are in desperate need of our compassion, love and support at this time. I’m proud to make this donation through the Milagro Foundation to Save the Children which is on the ground directly responding to children’s needs following the earthquakes,” he continued. I encourage everyone to join me in helping our neighbors get back on their feet. Let’s come together as one to make a difference in the lives of these children and their families.”

