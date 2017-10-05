Coldplay Violates Santa Clara’s Levi’s Stadium Curfew

SANTA CLARA (CBS SF) — Citing concerns for public safety, San Francisco 49ers officials allowed the British rock band Coldplay to continue playing Wednesday night well beyond Santa Clara’s 10 p.m. curfew for live weekday music events at the team’s Levi’s Stadium.

San Francisco 49ers President Al Guido, who has been battling local officials over the curfew, said public safety was the main decision for not enforcing it.

“Public safety officials have been clear that abruptly ending a concert could create a public safety emergency,” he said in a statement. “We followed their direction as it related to the event.”

Santa Clara Mayor Lisa Gillmor also cited public safety.

“We won’t pull the plug as it could generate a safety issue in the stadium,” Gillmor told KPIX 5 Wednesday night.

The 49ers have said the Coldplay concert will be the last weekday concert held at the stadium until the curfew issue is resolved. Guido has said that the curfew is costing the team a chance to host lucrative music events. Recently, pop star Ed Sheeran has decided to bypass the Bay Area on his 2018 summer tour because of curfew.

“We are concerned that concerts may not come to Levi’s Stadium again unless the music ban is resolved in a way that works for everyone,” Guido said in his statement. “We have already lost one event and will continue to lose more, costing thousands of local jobs, millions of dollars in needed revenue, and the world-class entertainment options that other major cities enjoy.”

Local Coldplay fan Jeremy Kelly told KPIX 5 part of the issue is the starting time for the concert. Coldplay did not take the stage until 8:59 p.m. and were only halfway through their set by 10 p.m.

“My view on it is the local people deserve to be protected and therefore the band should actually come on stage earlier,” he said.

Like U2 earlier this year, Coldplay and its management is facing a $750 fine for violating the curfew.