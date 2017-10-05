Durant, Curry Lead Warriors In Global Games Opening Game Loss

SHENZHEN, China (CBS SF) — Kevin Durant scored 20 points and Steph Curry added 14 more as the defending NBA Champion Golden State Warriors fell to Minnesota 111-95 in front of a jammed packed crowd in Shenzhen, China, early Thursday.

The exhibition contest was part of the NBA’s Global Games that will also feature a matchup between Warriors and Timberwolves on Sunday in in Shanghai.

A closer look at the #NBAGlobalGames opener in Shenzhen 🇨🇳 pic.twitter.com/hyqvxeOBTO — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) October 5, 2017

.@KDTrey5 led all players with 20 points in 25 minutes in last night's #NBAChinaGames matchup between the @warriors and the @Timberwolves. pic.twitter.com/MIc8QEs5Wf — NBA TV (@NBATV) October 5, 2017

Sneak a peek at some of the top plays from the Dubs – @Timberwolves matchup in Shenzhen 🇨🇳 #NBAGlobalGames pic.twitter.com/RPmYkbl4Qw — GoldenStateWarriors (@warriors) October 5, 2017

The Warriors used a quick 15-4 start in the first quarter to power to a 13-point advantage. The Timberwolves battled back to outscore Golden State in the next three quarters and full away for a fourth quarter win.

Durant shot 8-for-13 from the floor and led all scorers in 25 minutes of play. Curry and Klay Thompson — who scored 13 points — brought a roar from the heavily partisan Warriors crowd with a trio of long range bombs.

Draymond Green contributed five points, six boards and eight assists while new addition Omri Casspi had six points on 3-of-5 shooting in his Warriors debut.

Karl-Anthony Towns and Jimmy Butler led with 16 points apiece and Andrew Wiggins chipped in 14.