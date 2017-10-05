California Victims Of Vegas Massacre Can Seek Aid For Medical Bills

SACRAMENTO (CBS SF) – Victims of Sunday’s massacre in Las Vegas from California are being encouraged to seek help from the state.

The California Victim Compensation Board offers financial assistance to victims of violent crimes and their families.

People who suffered trauma can be eligible for compensation for counseling services, medical and dental costs, along with expenses to cover funeral burials, among other things.

“It’s available to provide the kind of help we know victims can use, and we want people to make people to make applications,” said Julie Nauman of the board.

Last year, the board received 52,000 applications and provided more than $53 million in compensation to crime victims.

