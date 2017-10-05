‘Man Of Her Dreams’ Died Saving Wife From Yosemite Rock Slide

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK (CBS SF) — A woman, seriously injured when tons of rocks rained down upon her and her husband in Yosemite National Park, is recovering from her injuries and mourning the death of her spouse, family members said Thursday.

The family of Andrew and Lucy Foster released a statement Thursday from their home in Wales. They said Lucy was recovering and hoping to be clear soon to return from California.

Andrew was killed when a massive slab of rock broke off Yosemite’s El Capitan as the couple was preparing to climb it on Sept. 27.

He died, the family said, while trying to shield his wife from the falling rocks.

“As has already been reported, Andrew died whilst shielding Lucy and, indeed, we understand another climber witnessed him running back to the rockfall to protect Lucy,” the statement read. “They loved each other dearly and, while our loss is indescribable, we are so proud of our brave boy in saving Lucy; he will always be our hero.”

Andrew and Lucy were climbing as part of their wedding anniversary celebration. They had decided to return to Yosemite because it was one of Andrew’s favorite places on earth.

“Yosemite was a very special place for Andrew and one that he had returned to a few times over the years to climb and explore,” the statement read.

The family said the fact he died in a heroic act, gives them strength to get through this dark time.

“He truly was the man of her dreams,” the statement read. “We take some comfort from the fact that Andy’s last act of love saved Lucy’s life.”

The goal now, the family said, was bringing Lucy and Andrew’s body home.

“We are still trying to come to terms with the reality of the situation and now just want to focus on bringing Andrew home as quickly as possible,” they added.