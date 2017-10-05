Weezer Debut New Song ‘Weekend Woman’



By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Weezer is ready for the weekend with a brand new single, “Weekend Woman.”

“Weekend Woman” is the latest track ahead of Weezer’s upcoming album, Pacific Daydream, due for release on Oct. 27.

“This track has a feel that kinda takes me back to the old days of the band,” Weezer tweeted about the new song, echoing the sentiment of several fans online. “The combo of thick guitars, massive harmonies & sad melodies are what makes Weezer…Weezer – back in the day, & today.”

The band also teased fans on Twitter with the possibility of more advance music before Pacific Daydream hits the streets: “p.s. there might be one more song for you before the album’s out too. You’ll just have to wait and see…”

Weezer performs this Friday, October 6th at the Safeway Open Concert Series – Silverado Resort and Spa in the Napa Valley. The series also features performances by Gavin DeGraw on Thursday (10/05) and the Goo Goo Dolls on Saturday night (10/07).

