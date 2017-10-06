Comedian Ralphie May Dies At 45

MIAMI BEACH, FL - JANUARY 16: Comedian Ralphie May attends the South Beach Comedy Festival on Wednesday, January 16, 2008 in Miami Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Getty Images)
Ralphie May (credit: Jeff Daly/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES (CBS LOS ANGELES) – Comedian Ralphie May, whose rose to fame on TV’s “Last Comic Standing”, died Friday after a heart attack. He was 45.

A statement posted on May’s social media pages said the comic had battled pneumonia for the last few weeks. His body was found at his home in Las Vegas, according to the statement.

After finishing second on “Last Comic Standing” in 2003, May became a stand-up staple in venues across the U.S. and had recently performed in a series of shows at Harrah’s in Vegas.

May is survived by his wife Lahna and children April June May and August James May.

Several high-profile comics and other celebs mourned the loss of May on social media.

