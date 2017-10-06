Elon Musk To Puerto Rico: Tesla Can Use Solar Tech To Rebuild Power Grid

Filed Under: Elon Musk, Hurricane Maria, Puerto Rico
A worker repairs power lines about two weeks after Hurricane Maria swept through the island on October 5, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, swept through. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

(CBS News) — Can Elon Musk bring power to powerless Puerto Rico?

The island is still left without any working infrastructure after taking a pummeling from Hurricane Maria, raising the question of whether the U.S. territory’s antiquated power grid could use a full reboot.

gettyimages 858074694 Elon Musk To Puerto Rico: Tesla Can Use Solar Tech To Rebuild Power Grid

A worker repairs power lines about two weeks after Hurricane Maria swept through the island on October 5, 2017 in San Isidro, Puerto Rico. Puerto Rico experienced widespread damage including most of the electrical, gas and water grid as well as agriculture after Hurricane Maria, a category 4 hurricane, swept through. (Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images)

Enter Tesla CEO Elon Musk, who said on Twitter Thursday that his company’s team had brought power to smaller islands using solar tech, and that it could be done in Puerto Rico, too. But he noted it was up to the Puerto Rican government, public utilities, commercial stakeholders and its people.

That drew the interest of Puerto Rico Governor Ricardo Rossello, who responded, “Let’s talk. Do you want to show the world the power and scalability of your #TeslaTechnologies? PR could be that flagship project.”

The two said on Twitter they would talk later Friday.

Also late Friday, Musk cited Tesla’s desire to help Puerto Rico’s recovery as one of several reasons to delay the unveiling of his all-electric Tesla semi truck until mid-November. The rig will be Tesla’s first foray into commercial vehicles.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc.. All Rights Reserved.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch