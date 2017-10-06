Jan Wahl Movie Review: ‘Mark Felt’ & ‘Loving Vincent’

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews the historical drama of the events of Watergate, starring Liam Neeson and Diane Lane. Plus Jan reviews the biopic of one of the world’s most famous artists, Vincent van Gogh.

MARK FELT: THE MAN WHO BROUGHT DOWN THE WHITE HOUSE (PG-13) 103 min

Studio: Sony Pictures Classics

Written by: Peter Landesman, based on the book by John D. O’Connor and Mark Felt

Director: Peter Landesman

Starring: Liam Neeson, Diane Lane, Kate Walsh, Tony Goldwyn and Josh Lucas

About The Movie:

Based on a true story of the most famous anonymous man in American history: Mark Felt, the FBI second-in-command who was the “Deep Throat” whistleblower in the 1970s Watergate scandal. The identity of the secret informant remained a source of intense public curiosity and speculation for over thirty years, until Felt revealed himself through an article in Vanity Fair in 2005. While his name has been public for a decade, few know about the personal and professional life of the brilliant and uncompromising Felt, who risked and ultimately sacrificed everything, including his family, career, and ultimately his freedom, to bring what he knew to light.

LOVING VINCENT (PG-13) 94 min

Studio: Trademark Films

Written by: Dorota Kobiela, Hugh Welchman and Jacek Dehnel

Directed: Dorota Kobiela and Hugh Welchman

Starring: Aidan Turner, Chris O’Dowd, Robert Gulaczyk and Saoirse Ronan

About The Movie:

On 27th July 1890 a gaunt figure stumbled down a drowsy high street at twilight in the small French country town of Auvers. The man was carrying nothing; his hands clasped to a fresh bullet wound leaking blood from his belly. This was Vincent van Gogh, then a little known artist; now the most famous artist in the world. His tragic death has long been known, what has remained a mystery is how and why he came to be shot. Loving Vincent tells that story.

