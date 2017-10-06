John Madden: NFL Offenses Need To Protect Quarterbacks Better

SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS/AP) — On his regular Friday morning interview on KCBS Radio, former Oakland Raiders head coach John Madden said New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady – and all NFL quarterbacks – are getting hit too much this season.

Madden also said the offensive lines are not entirely at fault.

Through the first five games of the NFL season, the 40-year-old Brady has been sacked more times than he was all of last season. “Offensive lines need to do a better job of protection, obviously,” said Madden. “But it’s not all on them. Some of it is scheme.”

Madden said when offenses send five receivers out on pass play, only five are left to block. That allows defenses to get overloads and extra rushers to the quarterback.

When the Raiders take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday, they’ll be without quarterback Derek Carr after he suffered a back injury in Sunday’s loss to Denver. Madden believes for backup quarterback E.J. Manuel to be successful, the Raiders have to get back to running the ball better.

“Have to get back to being an offense line that dominates, with a running game that can dominant and then mix-in play pass and the passing game also,” said Madden.

A number of Raiders voiced their confidence in quarterback Manuel after learning Carr would be sidelined. Receiver Cordarrelle Patterson called Manuel a star in the NFL who has looked good in practice. Tight end Lee Smith said Manuel will be fine and that the team isn’t worried about him running the offense.

Carr was diagnosed with a transverse process fracture in his back. The injury usually takes between two and six weeks to heal, although Cam Newton and Tony Romo came back after missing one game with similar injuries in 2014.

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.