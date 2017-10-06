Some Bay Area Whole Foods Locations Targeted By Hackers

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) – Whole Foods market is warning customers of several Bay Area locations that their credit card information may have been breached.
According to a company statement, the breach involves credit card systems at restaurants and taprooms in some stores. The breach does not involve grocery store registers, which use a different point of sale system.
“Whole Foods Market encourages its customers to closely monitor their payment card statements and report any unauthorized charges to the issuing bank,” Whole Foods said in a statement.
Bay Area locations impacted by the breach include:
• Cupertino / Stevens Creek Boulevard
• Dublin / Dublin Boulevard
• Mill Valley / East Blithedale
• San Francisco / Rhode Island Street
• San Francisco / 4th Street
• San Jose / The Alameda
• Santa Clara / Augustine Drive
• Walnut Creek / Ygnacio Valley Road
Amazon.com, which recently acquired Whole Foods, said its systems were not impacted by the breach.