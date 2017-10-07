Amber Alert Issued In San Francisco Kidnapping

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A 2-year-old girl walking with his mother was abducted Saturday from a San Francisco street, triggering an Amber Alert.
Authorities said little Jalanie Fortson was wearing a hot pink zip up sweater, matching sweatpants and black and grey shoes when he was abducted at 3:06 p.m.
Fortson is 2-feet tall, weighs 30 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.
Police said the first suspect is 21-year-old Javonn Fortson who is an African American male, weighing 160 pouinds. He is considered to be armed and dangerous.
Authorities did not say what his relationship was to the child.
The second suspect is Lipine Faafiu, a 22-year-old Samoan male who stands 5-8, weighs 491 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes. He also should be considered armed and dangerous.
The third suspect is a 6-foot tall Samoan female.
San Francisco police said the suspects were last seen driving a 2008 silver Ford Fusion with California plates — 7RLR145.