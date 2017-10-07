Sir Francis Drake Blvd Reopened Following Fatal Early-Morning Crash

LARKSPUR (CBS SF) — A driver died after his car drifted off the road and slammed into a tractor-trailer parked near San Quentin in Marin County Saturday morning.
A Chevy Malibu crashed into a big rig that was parked on Sir Francis Drake near Main Street around 6 a.m., according to a CHP spokesman. The man driving the car was pronounced dead following the collision but the big rig driver was unhurt.
Eastbound Sir Francis Drake Boulevard reopened after being closed for several hours in the wake of the crash.
No other information was immediately available.
