Cyclists Struck By Point Reyes Hit-And-Run Driver

POINT REYES (CBS SF) — Four cyclists on a charity fundraising bike ride in western Marin County were injured when they were plowed into by a hit-and-run driver Saturday afternoon, authorities said.

California Highway Patrol spokesman Andrew Barclay said the hit-and-run took place just before noon on the Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, just west of Hicks Valley Road.

Witnesses told the CHP that a dark blue Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling westbound on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road when it appears the driver intentionally swerved to the right, striking all four cyclists.

The driver did not stop and quickly fled the scene. The CHP asked the public’s help in locating the vehicle which had black rims and a slightly lifted body with wheels protruding out past the body of the truck.

Eyewitness video showed no front plate mounted to the vehicle, however it may be in the front windshield. There is also likely damage to the right front of the vehicle, the CHP said.

All four cyclists suffered a variety of injuries and one had critical injuries requiring him to be airlifted to Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital.

“This was meant to be a day of celebration,” said Jim Elias of the Marin County Bicycling Coalition, which was sponsoring the event. “It’s heartbreaking.”

The CHP said the driver of the vehicle is described as a white male, approximately 20-35 years old with stubble facial hair, and crew-cut brown hair.

The vehicle was last seen traveling westbound on Point Reyes-Petaluma Road, past the cheese factory.

Anybody with information regarding this case is asked to call CHP dispatch at (707)551-4100. Please advise them you are calling with information regarding the Point Reyes-Petaluma Road incident or reference log number 1346.