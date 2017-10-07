South Bay Music Teacher Arrested, Suspected of Years-Long Sexual Assault of Teen Student

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — A San Jose music teacher was arrested Friday on suspicion of crimes including lewd and lascivious acts with a minor who was his student, police said Saturday morning.

Samuel Neipp, 34, of Gilroy, was arrested on suspicion of lewd and lascivious acts with a minor under 14 years of age, oral copulation, possession of child pornography and extortion and booked into the Santa Clara County Jail, according to police.

Niepp used his position of authority as the victim’s music teacher at Dartmouth Middle School to exploit his victim, who was 13 at the time, into a three-year sexual relationship, according to police.

Neipp threatened to post nude photos of the victim, police said.

In addition to teaching music at Dartmouth Middle School, Niepp is also assistant band director at Branham High School, police said.

Anyone with information about this or other incidents is asked to contact Detective Sgt. Brian Spears of the San Jose Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children/Child Exploitation Detail at (408) 537-1397.

