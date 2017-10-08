Driver Of Pickup Truck That Struck 4 Cyclists In Marin County Arrested

NOVATO (CBS SF) — Authorities in Marin County have arrested the driver who they believe struck and injured four bicyclists participating in a fundraising ride on Saturday.

The CHP says the driver of a pickup truck appeared to intentionally strike the cyclists by swerving at them as they road single file on the shoulder of Point Reyes-Petaluma Road just west of Hicks Valley.

Jim Elias, executive director of the Marin County Bicycle Coalition, says they were among the 13- hundred cyclists participating in the Jensie Gran Fondo of Marin, a benefit event for the bicycle coalition.

One victim was thrown into a ditch, suffering major injuries. The other three were also hospitalized, but their injuries were not as serious.

