Fire Roars Through Wine Country Salvage Yard

AMERICAN CANYON (CBS SF) — A two-alarm fire erupted Sunday at a Wine Country auto salvage yard, sending a thick plume of black smoke that caused hazy skies throughout the Bay Area.
Cal Fire spokesman Scott McLean said the blaze started around 3 p.m. and leapfrogged through the junkyard, igniting several abandoned vehicles and spreading quickly across 20 acres. The flames were being fanned by gusty winds as the Bay Area was under a red flag warning for fire conditions until Tuesday.
Cal fire and nearby fire departments aggressively responded to battle the blaze. The state agency sent five engines, two aircraft and two bulldozers.
Battalion Chief Jason Martin told the Napa Valley Register that the flames began at the north end of the property, which was occupied by hundreds of scrapped vehicles.
The Napa County Sheriff’s Department blocked off several roads near the scene, including Green Island Road to help give firefighters easy access. It was not immediately clear when those roads would reopen.
No injuries had been reported.