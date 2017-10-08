San Jose Police Investigate Possible Kidnapping

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — San Jose police were investigating a possible kidnapping of a woman early Sunday morning.

Investigators said a cab driver picked up the woman at about 1:45 a.m. on Great America Parkway near Tasman Drive in Santa Clara and drove her to the Diridon Station at 65 Cahill St. in San Jose.

When they got there the station was closed, according to police. But at the station was a white, late model, 4-door Lexus with four

people inside.

The driver of the Lexus drove up to the cab. One or more of the four in the Lexus demanded the woman get out of the cab, police said. The four people called the woman either Diana or Tiana.

Police said the woman refused to leave the cab and the cab driver drove away, but the four were able to stop it. One person punctured several

tires of it and he assaulted the cab driver with a knife.

Then the two men in the Lexus pulled the woman from the cab and forced her into the Lexus before it left the area.

Police said the victim was white, 5 feet 8 inches tall, in her 30s with brown hair.

The person suspected of assaulting the cab driver was described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s, 6 feet tall, 150 to 160 pounds with a beard.

He was wearing a white tank top, pants and a hat.

The other male suspect was described as a Hispanic man in his late 20s, 5 feet 9 inches tall with a medium build. Police said they do not have a description of the two female suspects.

Police identified the case as a suspicious circumstance, possible kidnapping and assault with a deadly weapon.

Anyone who has information about the case, the victim or the suspects is asked to call 911 or Detective Sgt. Jaime Jimenez of the Police Department’s robbery unit at (408) 277-4166.

People who want to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at (408) 947-7867.