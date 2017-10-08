DEVELOPING: Suspect at Large After Stabbing Attack at BART Station in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — BART and local police officers are currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing attack at the Lafayette BART station that took place around 10 a.m. Sunday.
The suspect is a white male in his 20s with blond hair wearing a green jacket. The suspect escaped the BART station and is believed to be on foot in the neighborhood.
At least two people were injured in the attack and have been transported to a hospital.
A bus bridge is being provided by County Connection from Lafayette to the Orinda station in both directions until further notice.