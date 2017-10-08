DEVELOPING: Suspect at Large After Stabbing Attack at BART Station in Lafayette

Filed Under: BART crime, Crime
breaking news

LAFAYETTE (CBS SF) — BART and local police officers are currently searching for a suspect in a stabbing attack at the Lafayette BART station that took place around 10 a.m. Sunday.

The suspect is a white male in his 20s with blond hair wearing a green jacket. The suspect escaped the BART station and is believed to be on foot in the neighborhood.

At least two people were injured in the attack and have been transported to a hospital.

A bus bridge is being provided by County Connection from Lafayette to the Orinda station in both directions until further notice.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch