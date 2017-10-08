‘Targeted’ Freeway Shooting in Oakland Sends 3 Men to Hospital

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A suspect or suspects fired on a vehicle on Interstate 880 near 23rd Avenue in Oakland around 4:15 a.m. Sunday, sending three people to the hospital, the California Highway Patrol said.
A group of partygoers summoned an Uber — a Toyota Highlander around 4:15 a.m., the CHP said. The Highlander was heading southbound on I-880 when the occupant or occupants of a second vehicle opened fire in what the CHP called a targeted attack.
Three men in the Highlander, including the Uber driver, were hit by gunfire and taken to the hospital, according to the CHP.
All traffic lanes of southbound Highway 880 were temporarily closed as investigators searched the area for evidence. All lanes have since been re-opened, the CHP said.
The CHP is asking that any witnesses or people with knowledge of the incident come forward by calling (707) 551-4100.
