Vegas Massacre Victim Makes Final Trip Home To Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) – With a police escort, the body of the wife of a San Francisco police officer and mother of two returned home Sunday from Las Vegas — a week after she was one of 58 people killed in a mass shooting at a country music festival.

Stacee Etcheber was one of three women with Bay Area ties to die in the shooting. On Sunday, a caravan of police vehicles escorted the hearse carrying her body from San Francisco International Airport to her Novato home.

Her family was scheduled to have a private memorial service this week.

Meanwhile, more than 100 people gathered in Castro Valley for a candlelit vigil organized by Rep. Eric Swalwell for all the victims.

“We wanted to have a vigil tonight to honor and remember the victims and the heros,” he said. “Our hearts still ache and our hands still pray for the ones we loss.”

Etcheber was attending the festival with her husband, Officer Vinnie Etcheber, when a gunman fired into the crowd from a hotel room at the neighboring Mandalay Bay resort late Sunday night.

Back in the Bay Area, Etcheber was remembered by friends and family as a beloved mother, wife and daughter. Etcheber was a mother of two, a 10-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter.



Stacee Etcheber. (SFPOA)

“It’s with a heavy heart and deep sorrow, Stacee Etcheber has passed away,” Al Etcheber, Stacee’s brother-in-law, said in a statement posted early Tuesday morning on Facebook. “Please pray for our family during this difficult time. She leaves behind two adoring beautiful children and an amazing husband. Thank you to everyone for all the support in this past few days.”

The San Francisco Police Officers’ Association said in a statement, “Stacee was a wonderful, caring wife, mother, and daughter. She will be terribly missed. Our deepest condolences go out to the entire Etcheber family and our thoughts and prayers are with all those who lost a loved one during this tragic attack.”

Al Etcheber also spoke at a press conference late Tuesday morning to address the sad news.

“When the shooting occurred, it was all about helping other people,” said Etcheber. “When my brother went out to help other folks and put her in safety and told her to run out of there, she didn’t run out of there. She came back and helped other people as well. That’s when they got separated. From there, we really didn’t know what happened.”