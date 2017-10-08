Massive Wildfire Raging On Atlas Peak In Napa County

NAPA (CBS SF) — A wind-whipped wildfire roared to life Sunday night, quickly growing to 200 acres on Atlas Peak near the Silverado County Club in Napa County, triggering some evacuations.

The National Weather Service had issued a red flag warning for the Bay Area early Sunday, predicting gusty winds and dry conditions. Gusts were predicted to be in the 30 mph range in the area of the fire.

The rapidly moving fire was visible throughout Napa Valley and heavy smoke was draping over the region. Cal Fire said the blaze broke out on Atlas Peak road just south of Lake Berryessa.

Authorities said the blaze was quickly moving toward the Silverado Trail — an area dotted with homes and wineries.

Fire in Napa near Atlas Peak and Country club. Please stay safe everyone!!!!! #napafire pic.twitter.com/u0YmqKad53 — Twerkkqueen (@Twerkkqueen2k) October 9, 2017

View of Napa Atlas Peak Fire as of 10:15 pm from Loma Vista Rd, courtesy. @HossfeldVyrds from vineyard vantage point pic.twitter.com/j94uwHaEOO — Thomson Vineyards (@ThomsonVyrds) October 9, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to every firefighter working the Atlas Peak Fire, winds @ 30 mph right now… but should reach up to 40 mph tonight..😭🙏 — Elo♡ (@_ehlow) October 9, 2017

Cal Fire said it was quickly sending crews up to battle the blaze as where fire departments throughout the valley. Of particular concern, officials said, were the many residences in the Soda Canyon area.

For long time Napa Valley residents the massive fire rekindled memories of the 1981 Atlas Peak wildfire. In that blaze, 23,000 acres were burned, $36 million was done in damage, 65 structures were destroyed and 11 people were injured.