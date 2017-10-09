DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Crash On Highway 17 Leaves At Least One Person Dead

Filed Under: Highway 17, Los Gatos

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — At least one person died in a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 17 in Los Gatos Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officers first responded at 6:09 p.m. to a collision involving at least 3 vehicles near 17533 Santa Cruz Highway, CHP officials said.

A Sig-alert was then issued, closing all of the highway’s southbound lanes and drivers headed toward Santa Cruz had been asked to find alternate routes.

The CHP did not provide an estimated time for when the highway’s southbound lanes would reopen.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch