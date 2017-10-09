Crash On Highway 17 Leaves At Least One Person Dead

LOS GATOS (CBS SF) — At least one person died in a traffic collision involving multiple vehicles on Highway 17 in Los Gatos Monday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.
CHP officers first responded at 6:09 p.m. to a collision involving at least 3 vehicles near 17533 Santa Cruz Highway, CHP officials said.
A Sig-alert was then issued, closing all of the highway’s southbound lanes and drivers headed toward Santa Cruz had been asked to find alternate routes.
The CHP did not provide an estimated time for when the highway’s southbound lanes would reopen.
