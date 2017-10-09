Danville Woman Found Dead In Byron Last Week Died Of Gunshot Wound

BYRON (CBS SF) — A 37-year-old Danville woman who was found dead last week near the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Byron died of a gunshot wound, county sheriff’s officials said Monday.
Deputies responded at about 10:05 a.m. Friday to a medical call in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road and found Emily Courchesne dead inside a home, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators believe Courchesne was killed sometime between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, but no suspect has been identified and no motive has been established, sheriff’s officials said.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or an anonymous tip line at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be sent by email to tips@so.cccounty.us.
