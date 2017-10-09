DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Danville Woman Found Dead In Byron Last Week Died Of Gunshot Wound

Filed Under: Byron, Contra Costa County, Crime, Danville, Homicide

BYRON (CBS SF) — A 37-year-old Danville woman who was found dead last week near the unincorporated Contra Costa County community of Byron died of a gunshot wound, county sheriff’s officials said Monday.

Deputies responded at about 10:05 a.m. Friday to a medical call in the 24000 block of Marsh Creek Road and found Emily Courchesne dead inside a home, according to the sheriff’s office.

Investigators believe Courchesne was killed sometime between Wednesday evening and early Thursday morning, but no suspect has been identified and no motive has been established, sheriff’s officials said.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call the sheriff’s Investigation Division at (925) 313-2600 or an anonymous tip line at (925) 313-1166 or (866) 846-3592. Tips can also be sent by email to tips@so.cccounty.us.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch