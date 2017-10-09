List Of Evacuation Centers In Napa And Sonoma County

DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Below is a list of the evacuation centers currently in operation in Napa and Sonoma County in the wake of the numerous wildfires burning in Wine Country Monday.

Napa County

  • Napa Valley College Gym
  • Napa County Fairgrounds
  • Crosswalk Community Church
  • Napa County Animal Shelter
  • Napa Valley Junior College

Additionally, the Napa County Animal Shelter is taking in pets.

Sonoma County

  • Santa Rosa Veterans Building
  • Sebastopol Veterans Building
  • Analy High School Gym
  • Sebastopol Community Center
  • Cloverdale Fairgrounds
  • Sonoma Valley High School
  • Lawrence Cook Middle School in Santa Rosa
  • Finley Community Center
  • Petaluma Community Center
  • Healdsburg Community Center
  • Solano Community College
  • New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma
