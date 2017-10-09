List Of Evacuation Centers In Napa And Sonoma County

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Below is a list of the evacuation centers currently in operation in Napa and Sonoma County in the wake of the numerous wildfires burning in Wine Country Monday.
Napa County
- Napa Valley College Gym
- Napa County Fairgrounds
- Crosswalk Community Church
- Napa County Animal Shelter
- Napa Valley Junior College
Additionally, the Napa County Animal Shelter is taking in pets.
Sonoma County
- Santa Rosa Veterans Building
- Sebastopol Veterans Building
- Analy High School Gym
- Sebastopol Community Center
- Cloverdale Fairgrounds
- Sonoma Valley High School
- Lawrence Cook Middle School in Santa Rosa
- Finley Community Center
- Petaluma Community Center
- Healdsburg Community Center
- Solano Community College
- New Life Christian Fellowship Church in Petaluma