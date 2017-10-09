BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Wildfires Burning In Napa, Sonoma Counties | Santa Rosa Hospitals Evacuated | Smoke, Ash Prompts Health Advisory | One Killed, Homes Destroyed In Mendocino Redwood Complex Fire | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Melania Trump And Ivana Trump Spar Over Roles

Filed Under: Ivana Trump, Melania Trump
Ivana Trump & Melania Trump (credit: Cindy Ord/Mark Wilson/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON (CBS SF/AP) — It’s first lady versus first wife.

Melania Trump is pushing back at Donald Trump’s first wife for referring to herself as “first lady.”

Ivana Trump told ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday that she talks to the president about every two weeks and has a direct number to the White House.

She added: “I don’t want to call him there because Melania is there and I don’t want to cause any kind of jealousy or something like that because I’m basically first Trump wife. I’m first lady, ok?”

Melania Trump’s spokeswoman, Stephanie Grisham, says there was “clearly no substance to this statement from an ex,” and she calls it “attention-seeking and self-serving noise.”

During a CBS Sunday Morning interview with Jim Axelrod, the first wife does refer to Melania as the “First Lady and says she “gets along” with her. Watch the video below at the 5:01 mark.

Ivana Trump is promoting her book, “Raising Trump.” Grisham suggests Ivana Trump is trying to “sell books.”

TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

 

