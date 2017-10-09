BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Wildfires Burning In Napa, Sonoma Counties | Santa Rosa Hospitals Evacuated | Bay Area Wakes Up To Smoke, Ash | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Meryl Streep Calls Harvey Weinstein News ‘Disgraceful’

BERLIN, GERMANY - FEBRUARY 14: Actress Meryl Streep smiles ahead of her receiving the Golden Honorary Bear award for Lifetime Achievement prior to "The Iron Lady" screening at the 62nd Berlin International Film Festival at the Berlinale Palace on February 14, 2012 in Berlin, Germany.
Meryl Streep (credit: Andreas Rentz/Getty Images)

NEW YORK (AP) — Meryl Streep calls the reports of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein “disgraceful” and says she was unaware of the alleged incidents.

In a statement Monday to the Huffington Post, Streep said “The behavior is inexcusable but the abuse of power familiar.” She praised “the intrepid women who raised their voices.”

Streep also sought to counter the suggestion that everyone in Hollywood knew of Weinstein’s conduct. She said he was “respectful with me in our working relationship.”

Weinstein produced numerous films starring Streep. During an acceptance speech at the Academy Awards for her performance in “The Iron Lady,” Steep famously referred to Weinstein as “God.”

Representatives for Streep didn’t immediately return messages Monday.

Weinstein is yet to address the eight allegations of sexual harassment detailed by The New York Times, though he has apologized for his actions.

