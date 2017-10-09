Napa, Sonoma County Wineries Hit Hard By Raging Wildfires

NAPA COUNTY (CBS SF) — The huge fires burning throughout Wine Country in Sonoma and Napa counties have damaged or destroyed several wineries, but the full extent of the destruction wasn’t yet known Monday afternoon.

KPIX 5 reporter Don Ford visited the remains of the Signorello Estate winery on Silverado Trail in southeastern Napa Valley. The winery’s main building and tasting room were completely reduced to rubble. The winery building was a total loss, but the actual vineyard was not damaged.

According to some reports, the William Hill Estate and Stag’s Leap wineries in that area of Napa were also destroyed. A social media post by William Hill indicated that the winery did not know the extent of the damage.

A photo of the fire-damaged sign to the William Hill Estate winery was widely published.

The Domaine Carneros and Gundlach Bundschu wineries were also being reported as possibly damaged, but there was no confirmation available as of Monday afternoon.

“I’ve been up all night; we were harvesting and had to evacuate,” Chimney Rock winemaker and general manager Elizabeth Vianna told Wine Spectator. “The fire came very close to our vineyards before evacuation, but I think the winery is OK.”

Winemakers across the region were struggling to check on their wineries amid multiple road closures as smoke and flames engulfed five counties. In Napa, harvest is in full swing, meaning that any wineries that had structures burn may have lost this year’s grapes.

The fire burning in the Sonoma Valley near Highway 12 was initially reported to have destroyed the Nicholson Ranch Winery, but according to a post on the winery’s Facebook page the location only suffered minor damages.