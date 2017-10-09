New ‘Star Wars: The Last Jedi’ Trailer Revealed During Monday Night Football

CHICAGO, IL (CBS SF/AP) – The trailer for “Star Wars: The Last Jedi” debuted in dramatic fashion during Monday Night Football halftime. Fireworks flashed and Stormtroopers marched onto Chicago’s Soldier Field as the preview played onscreen.
It featured new and familiar characters from the Star Wars universe. The clip opens with a voiceover “When I found you, I saw raw, untamed power — and beyond that, something truly special.” Then Rey (Daisy Ridley) is shown wielding her light saber and questioning her destiny as Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) observes, “I’ve seen this raw strength only once before. It didn’t scare me enough then. It does now.”
John Boyega, Oscar Isaac and Carrie Fisher also appear in the trailer, as does Chewbacca and a new bird-like creature known as a Porg.
Also revealed was the latest poster for The Last Jedi:
The film is the eight installment in the Star Wars saga. Disney rebooted the series with 2015’s “The Force Awakens.”
Star Wars: The Last Jedi will arrive in theaters on December 15th.
