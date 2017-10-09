New Wildfire Erupts Just South Of Wine Country Fires

(CBS SF) — Fire crews were battling a 1,500-acre fire in the area of state Highway 37 and Lakeville Highway at Sears Point in Sonoma County Monday afternoon, one of several fires burning in the North Bay.
The fire was 15 percent contained as of 2:53 p.m., Cal Fire officials wrote on Twitter.
Marin County firefighters are also assisting at the fire, county fire officials said.
