New Wildfire Erupts Just South Of Wine Country Fires

GLEN ELLEN, CA - OCTOBER 09: Cows stand on a patch of unburned grass after an out of control wildfire moved through the area on October 9, 2017 in Glen Ellen, California. Tens of thousands of acres and dozens of homes and businesses have burned in widespread wildfires that are burning in Napa and Sonoma counties. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

(CBS SF) — Fire crews were battling a 1,500-acre fire in the area of state Highway 37 and Lakeville Highway at Sears Point in Sonoma County Monday afternoon, one of several fires burning in the North Bay.

The fire was 15 percent contained as of 2:53 p.m., Cal Fire officials wrote on Twitter.

Marin County firefighters are also assisting at the fire, county fire officials said.

