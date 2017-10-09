BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Wildfires Burning In Napa, Sonoma Counties | Santa Rosa Hospitals Evacuated | Bay Area Wakes Up To Smoke, Ash | One Killed, Homes Destroyed In Mendocino Redwood Complex Fire | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

One Killed, Evacuations In Mendocino Redwood Complex Fire

UKIAH (CBS SF) — A wind-whipped fire west of the Mendocino National Forest grew to 4,500 acres Monday, claiming one life, destroying numerous homes and forcing evacuations in Redwood Valley in Mendocino County, authorities said.

The Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office reported that the high winds downed trees and power lines near Hawn Creek Road in Potter Valley at 1:10 a.m.

Shortly thereafter the a sheriff’s sergeant on patrol witnessed a ground fire which quickly traveled to the west towards Redwood Valley.

At 10:00 a.m., the sheriff’s office reported, there have been multiple structures destroyed with a reported fatality and numerous injuries as a result of the fire. Deputies also arrested one person who was in the process of burglarizing an evacuated home.

The fast-moving wildfire forced the closure of Highway 101 near Willits. Evacuations had taken place north of School Way, East and West Roads, Tomki to Canyon Road, and Golden Rule and Reeves Canyons.

An evacuation center had been set up at Willits High. The Willits High School Farm and Willits Rodeo Grounds were also accepting animals.

The Sheriff’s office was continuing to assist with mandatory evacuations and responding to assist residents who are unable to self-evacuate.

