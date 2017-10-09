Raging Wine Country Wildfires Burn Homes; Force Evacuations

NAPA (CBS SF) — Wind-whipped wildfires roared to life Sunday night and early Monday across Wine Country, burning buildings, forcing evacuations and injuring several people.

The Atlas Peak fire was the largest of several wildfires, quickly growing to more than 200 acres near Napa. Meanwhile, the fire on Tubbs Lane near Calistoga had burned several buildings and sent several people to the hospital to be treated for burns.

Cal Fire said firefighters were battling several blazes in Sonoma County. One of the largest was in the area of Porter Creek Road and Petrified Forest Road near Calistoga where mandatory evacuations were ordered for residents along Porter Creek, Petrified Forest, Franz Valley and Mountain Home Ranch Rd.

Early Monday morning, the Sonoma County Sheriff’s Department said fires had erupted at Mark West Springs and Riebli roads in Santa Rosa, at Shiloh and Conde roads in Windsor and at Highway 116 and Fredericks Road in Sebastopol.

#GOES16 satellite now detecting 4 wildfires in the North Bay. 3 fires are near the Sonoma/Napa County line while the forth fire (called the "Atlas Fire") burns to the NE of the City of Napa. Red Flag Warning remains in effect for strong and dry north winds. #cawx #atlasfire pic.twitter.com/DYf8tIlY3I — NWS Bay Area (@NWSBayArea) October 9, 2017

The fires had stretched Sonoma and Napa counties firefighting resources to the breaking point. A call for mutual aid was issued to other Bay Area fire departments.

The National Weather Service had issued a red flag warning for the Bay Area early Sunday through Tuesday, predicting gusty winds and dry conditions. Gusts were predicted to be in the 30 mph range in the area of the fire.

The rapidly moving Atlas Peak fire was visible throughout Napa Valley and heavy smoke was draping over the region. Cal Fire said the blaze broke out on Atlas Peak Road just south of Lake Berryessa at 9:50 p.m.

Authorities said the blaze was quickly moving toward the Silverado Trail — an area dotted with homes and wineries. Officials said the Silverado Country Club — site of this week’s PGA Tour tournament — was evacuated.

Flames were also burning near the Domaine Carneros winery.

Fire that crossed from Napa to Sonoma has burned homes along Highway 12 just west of County line. @CBSSF #napafires pic.twitter.com/zNl6XWuMlf — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) October 9, 2017

Highway 12 in Sonoma county is literally on fire pic.twitter.com/kFd648CzCJ — Wilson Walker (@Wilson_Walker) October 9, 2017

Mandatory evacuation were for homes on Atlas Peak Road, including Silverado Country Club; Knights Valley to Tubbs Lane in Calistoga; Partrick Road; Monticello Road to Circle Oaks Subdivision; the Montecito area of Napa and Soda Canyon Road.

Cal Fire Deputy Chief Scott McLean said there was no containment of Atlas Peak fire at 12:30 a.m. Monday with winds blowing at 28 mph and the humidity at just 12.

“Very, very volatile fire conditions,” McLean said.

The Napa Valley Register was reporting that authorities were going house to house just north of Silverado Resort urging residents to leave. The paper said there were reports of at least three structures burning on Atlas Peak.

#AtlasFire :Sheriff and 10 carloads of evacuee’s trapped by fire on Atlas Peak Rd. CHP Copter on theground going to Airlift 1 by 1. #Heros pic.twitter.com/OaauEfH5N0 — SacMobile11 (@SACMobile11) October 9, 2017

Napa officials said two evacuation centers had been opened — at the Crosswalk Community Church on First Street and at the Napa County Fairgrounds. In Calistoga, an evacuation center was opened at the Calistoga Fairgrounds.

The California Highway Patrol Santa Rosa Division said in a tweet early Monday that the community of Kenwood, in unincorporated Sonoma County, also is being evacuated.

Major fire between Napa/ Sonoma Co, Kenwood evacuated. Appears to be coming over from Porter Creek area. Please… https://t.co/RaEgJaBwLT — CHP Santa Rosa (@CHPSantaRosa) October 9, 2017

A large plume of smoke from the fire drifted as far south of San Francisco and the East Bay where residents were reporting the strong smell of smoke in the air.

Smelling the #atlaspeakfire #napafire in SF, thinking of you all, Godspeed … — Marion Mcgovern (@marionmcgovern) October 9, 2017

Fire in Napa near Atlas Peak and Country club. Please stay safe everyone!!!!! #napafire pic.twitter.com/u0YmqKad53 — brittany odom (@Twerkkqueen2k) October 9, 2017

View of Napa Atlas Peak Fire as of 10:15 pm from Loma Vista Rd, courtesy. @HossfeldVyrds from vineyard vantage point pic.twitter.com/j94uwHaEOO — Thomson Vineyards (@ThomsonVyrds) October 9, 2017

Thoughts and prayers to every firefighter working the Atlas Peak Fire, winds @ 30 mph right now… but should reach up to 40 mph tonight..😭🙏 — Elo♡ (@_ehlow) October 9, 2017

For long time Napa Valley residents the massive fire rekindled memories of the 1981 Atlas Peak wildfire. In that blaze, 23,000 acres were burned, $36 million was done in damage, 65 structures were destroyed and 11 people were injured.