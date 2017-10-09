BREAKING NEWS: Multiple Wildfires Burning In Napa, Sonoma Counties | Santa Rosa Hospitals Evacuated | Bay Area Wakes Up To Smoke, Ash | WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

Sen. Dianne Feinstein To Run For Re-Election In 2018

Filed Under: Campaign 2018, Dianne Feinstein, Sen. Dianne Feinstein

WASHINGTON (AP) — Sen. Dianne Feinstein, the oldest U.S. senator, says she’s running for re-election.

The California Democrat said on Twitter that there’s “lots more to do,” like fighting gun violence, combating climate change and boosting access to health care.

Feinstein is 84, but said “I’m all in.” She would be running for her fifth full term.

On Sunday, Feinstein told NBC’s “Meet the Press” that “I’m ready for a good fight. I’ve got things to fight for.”

Feinstein, who had a pacemaker implanted in January, joined the Senate in 1992 after winning a special election.

She has been a leading advocate for gun control over her tenure.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch