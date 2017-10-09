Taylor Swift Surprises Fans With Personal Social Media Messages

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Some of Taylor Swift’s biggest fans were happily surprised over the weekend when the pop superstar jumped into their Instagram DMs (via Glamour).

The lucky fans were delighted to share their close encounter with Swift via social media, many in tears and still in shock by the personal messages from Swift.

“I refuse to believe this is something that happened to ME,” posted one fan. “Forever crying and forever thankful for my best friend Taylor Swift.”

“I honestly can never tell you how much I love this girl she means more than the entire worlds to me,” shared another fan.

“I got Taylurked,” raved a smitten devotee.



See some of the best posts below:

I refuse to believe this is something that happened to ME. Forever crying and forever thankful for my best friend @taylorswift13 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/kF2u3RBx37 — Kelsey Q kq (@ts_kq) October 9, 2017

There’s freakin more but I honestly can never tell you how much I love this girl she means more than the entire worlds to me @taylorswift13 pic.twitter.com/8nSeexhmco — Jessica Johnson (@Jessica_here7) October 8, 2017

She liked 4 posts when I wasn’t even reblogging 😭😭 I got taylurked I’m so happy I love this girl pic.twitter.com/jTitoAuY4b — Lee 🖤 11.10 (@loveswiftlee) October 8, 2017

Taylor just out here trying to get noticed by a fan on her Instagram live today pic.twitter.com/L5rO5SrhhT — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017

Taylor talking to a fan on Instagram live about her cat and dental surgery – "you pure angelic human" https://t.co/KN2Dc77NEl pic.twitter.com/dk53VHXhEH — Taylor Swift News (@TSwiftNZ) October 8, 2017

Swift headlines 99.7 NOW’s ‘Poptopia’ concert, along with Ed Sheeran and Fifth Harmony at the SAP Center in San Jose on Saturday, December 2nd.

