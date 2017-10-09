WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest Stories | Photo Gallery |WATCH LIVE COVERAGE

The Weeknd Unveils ‘Starboy’ Marvel Comic Book

The Weeknd comic book (credit: Instagram)

By Scott T. Sterling

(RADIO.COM) – Before hitting the Oracle Arena stage on Sunday night, The Weeknd annouced he can add Marvel comic book hero to his ever-growing list of career achievements.

After teasing the Marvel collaboration, the singer finally made the big reveal on Saturday, October 7th, via social media.

“The Weeknd and Marvel presents: STARBOY… comic book coming soon,” he shared. “I’ll be signing autographs in the Marvel Booth, he added in regards to the New York Comic Con.

It was at the NYCC signing where The Weeknd was snapped sharing a moment with comic book legend (and fellow Canadian) Todd McFarlane.

See both posts below:

©2017 CBS Local Media, a division of CBS Radio Inc. All rights reserved.

 

