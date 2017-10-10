Apple Teams With Steven Spielberg On Video Expansion

DEADLY WINE COUNTRY WILDFIRES: Latest StoriesHow To HelpPhoto GalleryWATCH LIVE COVERAGE

HOLLYWOOD, CA - SEPTEMBER 26: Steven Spielberg at the Premiere Of HBO's "Spielberg" at Paramount Studios on September 26, 2017 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images)
CUPERTINO (AP) — Apple is teaming up with award-winning director Steven Spielberg for its first major push into TV programming.

The iPhone maker is bringing back Spielberg’s 30-year-old anthology series “Amazing Stories” in its attempt to build an online video subscription service that can challenge the digital networks operated by Netflix, Amazon, Hulu and HBO.

NBC Entertainment, which works with Spielberg’s Amblin Television on “Amazing Stories,” confirmed the deal in a Tuesday statement. Apple declined to comment.

“Amazing Stories” aired on NBC from 1985 to 1987 and won five Emmy awards for its mixture of science fiction and horror episodes, although the series was never a big hit in the ratings.

Apple is planning to spend about $1 billion on original programming such as “Amazing Stories” over the next year.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

